Recipe: Homemade Protein Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food blogger Alex Daynes shows us how to make two different homemade protein bars that are super simple and delicious!

Check out the recipes below! For more recipes and food plan ideas, visit Alex's website at www.myownmealplans.com or find her on Instagram @myownmealplan

Homemade Vanilla Cookie Dough Protein Bars

Ingredients:

3 cups old fashion oats

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 cup honey

1 tablespoon sugar-free maple syrup

1 tablespoon agave

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 scoop UMP Vanilla Protein Powder

1/4 cup chopped raw almonds

2 tablespoons flaxseed

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1/4 cup toasted coconut

1/2 cup chocolate chips (milk or dark)

Preheat oven to 400. Spread old fashion oats out on a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes. This step really brings out the flavor of the oats.

In a saucepan over low heat, melt together coconut oil, honey, sugar-free maple syrup, agave, and vanilla. Once melted and combine, add the UMP protein powder. Stirring until smooth. Change to medium heat and continue stirring until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat.

In a medium-size bowl, combine the toasted oats, almonds, flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and toasted coconut. Mix well.

Pour sticky mixture over the dry ingredients and mix well, making sure to evenly coat the oats.

Place bowl in the refrigerator to cool the mixture back down. Once cool to the touch, stir in the chocolate chips.

Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Pour mixture into pan and press evenly with hands. Place in refrigerator to set and to create clean lines when cutting.

When set, cut the bars into individual servings and store until ready to eat.

Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars

Ingredients:

3 cups old fashion oats

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 cup honey

1 tablespoon sugar-free maple syrup

1 tablespoon agave

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 scoop UMP Protein Chocolate Protein Powder

1 tablespoon PB2

1/4 cup chopped raw almonds

2 tablespoons flaxseed

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1/4 cup toasted coconut

1/2 cup chocolate chips (milk or dark)

Preheat oven to 400. Spread old fashion oats out on a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes. This step really brings out the flavor of the oats.

In a saucepan over low heat, melt together coconut oil, honey, sugar-free maple syrup, agave, and vanilla. Once melted and combine, add the UMP Protein powder, and PB2. Stirring until smooth. Change to medium heat and continue stirring until mixture comes to a boil. Remove from heat.

In a medium-size bowl, combine the toasted oats, almonds, flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and toasted coconut. Mix well.

Pour sticky mixture over the dry ingredients and mix well, making sure to evenly coat the oats.

Place bowl in the refrigerator to cool the mixture back down. Once cool to the touch, stir in the chocolate chips.

Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Pour mixture into pan and press evenly with hands. Place in refrigerator to set and to create clean lines when cutting.

When set, cut the bars into individual servings and store until ready to eat.