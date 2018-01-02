× Reactions to Hatch’s retirement announcement

SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians and dignitaries are commenting on Sen. Orrin Hatch’s decision to retire at the end of his current term. Read their statements below. (More to be added as FOX 13 receives them.)

Gov. Gary Herbert

“Few have been as dedicated to serving the people of Utah as our good Senator, Orrin Hatch. For seven terms, he has represented the people of Utah with strength and dignity. We are grateful for his hard work and for his untiring effort on behalf of our state. I wish him the best.”

Sen. Mike Lee

“Sen. Hatch has been a tremendous servant to the people of Utah and he will be sorely missed. It has truly been an honor serving with him in the United States Senate and I know he will continue to do fantastic work for Utahns.”

Mitt Romney

“I join the people of Utah in thanking my friend, Senator Orrin Hatch for his more than forty years of service to our great state and nation. As Chairman of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committees and as the longest-serving Republican Senator in U.S. history, Senator Hatch has represented the interests of Utah with distinction and honor. Ann and I wish Senator Orrin Hatch and his loving wife Elaine all the best in their future endeavors.”

Evan McMullin

“Thank you for your service to our state and country, Senator Hatch. In this seat, we must have a leader prepared to meet the challenges of our day and our future. I hope that leader will be @MittRomney.”

Jenny Wilson

“I know this has been a difficult decision for Senator Hatch,” said Wilson. “I believe this is the right decision for Utah and look forward to a vigorous campaign ahead as candidates enter the race.”

“While I have disagreed with his approach, especially recently, I appreciate the years of service Sen. Hatch has given to Utah”

“For Washington to work again, we need a new generation of leaders. Leaders who have worked in and understand our communities. That’s what I represent,” said Wilson.

“I’m eager for this debate over contrasting visions for Utah and our country. It’s time the red carpet is rolled out for every day Utahns, not just corporations and special interests,” Wilson said. “This U.S. Senate seat belongs to the people of Utah.”