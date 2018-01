PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Shelly Ellis, 45, was last seen near 4100 N Devonshire and police are concerned for her welfare.

Ellis was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Call 801-852-6210 if you know where she is.