Mona, Utah man dies after being hit by a train

JUAB COUNTY, Utah – A man from Mona, Utah passed away Tuesday, after being hit by a train while in a dump truck.

According to a press release by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded at 1:00 p.m. to the area of Sheep Lane Drive, south of Nephi, Utah. Officers had received a report that a train had hit a commercial dump truck.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old David Stubbs, who was driving the truck and had deceased. Stubbs was an employee of Taurus Plumbing & Excavation, which is located in Nephi, Utah.

Police stated that the train does not have any crossing arms or warning lights at the intersection the event occurred. The case is still under investigation, and a cause of the accident has yet to be determined.