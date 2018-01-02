× I-15 to close for two nights in Box Elder County

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advised drivers in northern Utah Tuesday that I-15 would be closed overnight for two nights in Box Elder County.

According to a press release, the highway will close in both directions at exit 372 in Honeyville. The closures will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and Thursday, Jan. 4. Crews were reported to be scheduled to install new steel beams, for bridge construction.

UDOT stated that it will divert all drivers onto on and off ramps at exit 372. They will still be able to travel on I-15, but were advised to plan for reduced speeds, and moderate delays.

Drivers with time sensitive travel itineraries were encouraged to use alternate routes, such as SR-13 at Elwood or Corinne, or SR-38 at Collinston or Brigham City.

UDOT also announced that the northbound portion of I-15 will be closed Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 for additional construction.

For further information about the I-15 Honeyville Interchange project, drivers can call the project hotline at 801-901-4064, email the project team at honeyvillebridge@utah.gov, or visit the project website at www.udot.utah.gov/go/honeyvillebridge.