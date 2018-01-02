Five tips for making it a successful day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mornings can be pretty rough, especially when you know you have a busy day ahead.

Fitness expert and trainer Kami Price has perfected her morning routine and has five tips to help make her day successful. Check them out below!

Gratitude: spend five minutes reflecting on all the things you have to be grateful for. Hydrate: drink at least 16 ounces of water to start you off right. Movement: move your body for at least 5 minutes. Breakfast: eat a healthy breakfast that includes a good source of protein. Planning: take five minutes to plan out your day and know what you have going on.

You can find more about Trainer Kami's fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle expertise on Instagram @trainerkami.