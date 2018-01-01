The top viral videos of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a crazy year 2017 was and what better way to remember it than with the top viral YouTube videos!

Due to how long they've been up, how many times people watched them, the number of shares, comments and likes these videos have received, these videos made YouTubes 'Top Trending Video' list for the year.

Check out all the top videos below!

Lady Gaga Super Bowl

With over 33 million views, it's clear people could not stop watching Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance.

Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

This 13 minute clip has been viewed over 40 million times. Ed Sheeran was the Top Carpooler of the year, beating out others such as Usher, Pink, Harry Styles and Fifth Harmony.

Darci Lynne's America's Got Talent Debut

Young Oklahoma native Darci Lynne became an overnight sensation with her ventriloquist act on America's Got Talent this year, and event went on to win the whole thing.

Dude Perfect Ping Pong

YouTube channel Dude Perfect prides themselves on their insane trick shots, but they created viral gold with this insane ping pong trick video with over 96 million views and counting.

Man Singing in an Oyster Costume

The masked performer was a contestant on Thailand's aptly named singing competition show "The Mask Singer" and sang "Until we Will Become Dust" which started out as a ballad and eventually turns into a rap. The video has more than 192 million views and counting since its posting in June. It also has a 94 percent thumbs up rate which is impressive.