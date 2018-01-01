× One teen dead, two injured in Box Elder Co. motorcycle crash

CORINNE, Utah — One teenager died and two others were injured Sunday night in a head-on motorcycle crash in Box Elder County.

According to a statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on a farm access road shortly before 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found three boys, ages 14, 15 and 16, had been riding two dirt bikes when they crashed into each other.

“[There was] no indication there were headlights on either motorcycle,” the statement said.

Deputies found evidence that only two of the three boys were wearing helmets when they crashed. One boy died at the scene and the other two were taken by helicopter to local hospitals, the statement said.

Information on the conditions of the two injured boys was not immediately available.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, parent and grandparents of the victims were at the scene.

“There was no immediate evidence of impairment at this point in the investigation,” the statement said.