Local hospitals announce Utah's first babies born in 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — Local hospitals are releasing details on the first births in the Beehive State for 2018.

The first baby born in Utah this year is named “Hannah,” and she was born just six seconds after midnight at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, according to a statement from the hospital.

“Hannah weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces at birth and was 19.5 inches long. This beautiful baby girl is the first child for her mother, Valerie,” the statement said.

“Welcoming new little one’s (sic) is one of the greatest joys we have at Intermountain Healthcare,” said Intermountain in an email statement. “We want to wish everyone a happy and healthy 2018, but especially these special new babies.”

Other New Year’s Day births around the state include:

LDS Hospital, 12:25 a.m.

McKay-Dee Hospital, 12:29 a.m.

Utah Valley Hospital, 12:49 a.m.

Intermountain Medical Center, 2:36 a.m.

Logan Regional Hospital, 4:08 a.m.

American Fork Hospital, 5:47 a.m.

Dixie Regional Medical Center, 6:08 a.m.

The babies’ names were not disclosed.

[Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story, based on information available at the time, incorrectly stated the first 2018 birth in Utah happened at Salt Lake City’s LDS Hospital at 12: 25 a.m.]