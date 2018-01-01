× Home ‘total loss’ in Cedar City house fire

CEDAR CITY, Utah – A home was reported as a “total loss” after a fire broke out in the Ashdown Forest area of northern Cedar City.

According to Chief Mike Phillips of the Cedar City Fire Department, the fire broke out on the 1000 block of Millhollow Way around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Neighbors said that a man lived in the home with his dog, but they were both not home when the fire occurred.

No injuries were reported during the fire, but the home was significantly damaged. Crews worked to salvage the west side of the home, and extinguish the fire Sunday night into New Year’s Day.

Phillips said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation by the Cedar City Fire Department.