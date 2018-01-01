Healthy, on-the-go recipe for vanilla and fruit chia seed pudding

Glaucia Jones is a certified health coach who develops sugar-free recipes using natural sweeteners. She is a co-author of the forthcoming book Desserts for Healthy Living with Dr. Jim Sears from The Doctors Show. Glaucia has always had a passion for healthy living and found herself determined to find better food ingredients for herself and her young family.
Vanilla and fruit chia seed pudding
Yield: 1 Serving
Ingredients:
¾ cup of Milk Substitute (coconut, cashew, almond or soy)
2 ½ tablespoons Chia Seeds
½ teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
1 teaspoon Lite & Sweet
¼ teaspoon Sea Salt
For Garnish:
¼ cup of Chopped Fruit (your favorite kind)
Directions:
- In an 8 oz. mason jar, add all the ingredients except for the fruit. Screw the jar lid on tightly and shake all the ingredients in the jar together to mix.
- Refrigerate the jar of ingredients for at least 8 hours; preferably overnight.
- Check the pudding after 8 hours to see if it has reached a thickened consistency, slightly thinner than the consistency of Greek Yogurt, stir it up one more time. Then top it with your favorite fruit and take it to-go with you for a healthy quick breakfast or snack!
Glaucia will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show on:
Friday, Jan. 5 at 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon
Sunday, Jan. 7 at noon