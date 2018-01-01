Healthy, on-the-go recipe for vanilla and fruit chia seed pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glaucia Jones is a certified health coach who develops sugar-free recipes using natural sweeteners. She is a co-author of the forthcoming book Desserts for Healthy Living with Dr. Jim Sears from The Doctors Show. Glaucia has always had a passion for healthy living and found herself determined to find better food ingredients for herself and her young family.

Vanilla and fruit chia seed pudding

Yield: 1 Serving

Ingredients:

¾ cup of Milk Substitute (coconut, cashew, almond or soy)

2 ½ tablespoons Chia Seeds

½ teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1 teaspoon Lite & Sweet

¼ teaspoon Sea Salt

For Garnish:

¼ cup of Chopped Fruit (your favorite kind)

Directions:

In an 8 oz. mason jar, add all the ingredients except for the fruit. Screw the jar lid on tightly and shake all the ingredients in the jar together to mix. Refrigerate the jar of ingredients for at least 8 hours; preferably overnight. Check the pudding after 8 hours to see if it has reached a thickened consistency, slightly thinner than the consistency of Greek Yogurt, stir it up one more time. Then top it with your favorite fruit and take it to-go with you for a healthy quick breakfast or snack!

Glaucia will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show on:

Friday, Jan. 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at noon

Sunday, Jan. 7 at noon

SaltLakeHomeShow.com