One dead in auto-pedestrian accident in Cottonwood Heights
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police confirmed Monday that an individual had died following an auto-pedestrian accident in Cottonwood Heights.
The incident occurred near 2000 E.(Highland Drive) and Fort Union Blvd.
Fox 13’s crew on scene witnessed a medical examiner arrive around 8:30 p.m., and parts of Highland Drive appeared to be closed.
Information regarding what caused the accident was not known.
40.618316 -111.816293