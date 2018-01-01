× One dead in auto-pedestrian accident in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police confirmed Monday that an individual had died following an auto-pedestrian accident in Cottonwood Heights.

The incident occurred near 2000 E.(Highland Drive) and Fort Union Blvd.

Fox 13’s crew on scene witnessed a medical examiner arrive around 8:30 p.m., and parts of Highland Drive appeared to be closed.

Information regarding what caused the accident was not known.

