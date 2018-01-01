Crazy? Yes. Fun? Crazy fun! Fifth annual Polar Plunge in Stansbury Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANSBURY PARK, Utah - Stansbury Park has become the Polar Plunge capitol of Utah, with dozens of people from around Utah and beyond jumping into the frigid waters of Stansbury Lake for the Fifth New Years Day in a row.

Among the plungers, Josh Ayres, wearing cut off jean shorts, cowboy boots, cowboy hat, and camoflage vest, though his long red beard stands out even more than the outfit.

"It's colder than a mother in law's kiss out there," said Ayres.

Ayres and a friend sauntered onto the ice with a Saturday Night Fever strut before line dancing into a spectacular belly flop.