Wanted with Scott McKane: Theft suspects and the case of the mystery goats

This week's first case involves a burglary and fraud case out of Cottonwood Heights. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Det. Harper at 801-944-7041 and reference case # 17X006716.

In Bountiful police are looking for someone who stole a bicycle. Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call 801-298-6154.

In Orem police are looking for three people who are suspected of stealing keys from a victim at a gym before taking his car and using his credit cards. Anyone who recognizes the trio is asked to call 801-229-7070.

Police in Spanish Fork are looking for a suspect in a car prowl case, which you can read about here. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Phil Nielsen with the Spanish Fork Police Department at 801-804-4700.

Lone Peak Police are trying to figure out who owns some goats found wandering near 6000 West and 10400 North in Highland. Anyone with information about the goats should contact the Northern Utah Valley Animal Shelter, which is where the goats were taken after police couldn't locate the owners. The number is 801-785-3442.