Unified Police officer drives over curb and into tree

WEST VALLEY CITY – A Unified Police officer is in the hospital after crashing his car into a tree Saturday night.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. last night near 4100 South and 3400 West in West Valley City.

Police say the officer was on duty and no other vehicles were involved.

So far it is unclear why the officer went off the road in the first place or what other factors may have been involved.

The West Valley Police Department will be conducting the ongoing investigation.

“As a courtesy to them so it’s a transparent investigation so an agency will come in outside of the involved agency and conduct the investigation,” said Lt. Amy Maurer with the West Valley Police Department.

Police say the officer is in stable condition.

If you saw the incident West Valley Police are asking for you to contact them at 801-840-4000.