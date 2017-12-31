× Three children injured after gas poured on fire pit in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — Three children were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns after a child poured gasoline on a fire pit in a backyard in Holladay Sunday night.

Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police Department said the incident occurred at a home in the area of 1200 East and 5100 South, and the first call about the incident came in at 7:24 p.m.

Lohrke said a family was standing around a fire pit in the backyard when a child poured gasoline on the fire, triggering an explosion.

Three children—ages 7, 8, and 13—were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital. The 8-year-old was originally listed in critical condition but was later upgraded to good condition, according to UPD.

Police did not provide specific details about the severity of the injuries to the other two children.

