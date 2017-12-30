× Two security guards shot, killed at Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS — Two security guards in Las Vegas were shot and killed Saturday morning.

KVVU in Las Vegas reports the incident occurred in a hotel room at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, which is located at 740 South Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas.

A suspect involved in the incident escaped and fled to a nearby residence, where he was found by officers and had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition after what police called a suicide attempt.

