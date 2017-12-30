× Suspect in custody after SWAT responds in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A SWAT standoff in Sutherland ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect surrendered.

Police say they received a call around 9 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said a male friend was threatening her.

The woman said the man had multiple weapons and threatened to shoot any cops who approached the house, which is in Sutherland.

Local authorities assisted by SWAT personnel from Utah County set up a containment and SWAT approached the man to speak with him.

The suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. There were no injuries reported.