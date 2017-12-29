Spinach and Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a light, vibrant, and healthy version of the stuffed mushroom. It is a great New Year’s party hors d'oeuvres.

Ingredients:

6 oz of soft cream cheese

1 egg

¾ Teaspoon of sea salt

Juice of 1 lime

1 can of artichoke hearts. Drained and finely chopped.

2 cups of fresh chopped spinach

½ cup freshly grated mozzarella cheese

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

30 fresh large mushrooms

2 Tablespoons of olive oil

Rinse the mushrooms and remove the stems. Toss the caps lightly in olive oil and set aside. Finely chop the mushroom stems. On medium heat, sauté the mushroom stems in the olive oil until they are tender. Mix the cream cheese, salt, egg, lime juice, artichoke hearts, spinach, and cheeses in a large bowl. Add the mushroom stems when they have cooled.

Place the mushroom cups into the baking dish. Carefully fill the cups with the mixture pressing down lightly with your finger to fit a little bit more.

In your steam oven, use Auto-Steam-Bake. Set the steam to 210 deg and the bake to 350 deg. Set timer for 22 minutes. The mushrooms will steam during the first phase of the cycle, then convert to humid convection for the remainder.

If you don't have a steam oven, place an empty cookie sheet on the bottom rack of your oven then preheat n to 350 for bake or preferably 325 convection. Place the baking rack of mushrooms on the middle rack, then pour about a cup of warm water onto the cookie sheet. Bake for 25 minutes.

Sprinkle the stuffed mushrooms with some more fresh grated Parmesan cheese and serve!

