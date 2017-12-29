Preparations underway for ‘Last Hurrah’ in Salt Lake City on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- In years past Salt Lake City has rung in the New Year with a three-day event called Eve, but this year they are trying something different with a single-night event at the Gateway mall downtown.

The event is called Last Hurrah, and it's free and open to the public. Event organizers expect between 5,000 and 10,000 party-goers to attend.

Fox 13's Jennifer Stagg spoke to organizers about what the event will entail as well as the security precautions in place for the gathering, see the video above for her report.

Last Hurrah begins at 8 p.m. December 31, visit the event's website for complete details.