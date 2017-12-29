Midway Ice Castles open for 2017-2018 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWAY, Utah - The Midway Ice Castles opened their frozen doors on Friday night at 5:30.

Tickets were sold out for opening night, but visitors can still purchase tickets for the next few weeks. The Ice Castles opened for business later than usual this 2017-2018 season due to the warm weather.

“For every few steps forward we took building them we had a to take a few steps back,” said Jesse Stone, Midway Ice Castles site manager. “But we were finally able to work in the evenings because the temperatures dropped enough then, and the shade from the pine trees behind us also helped keep the icicles from melting."

Stone said he has been looking forward to opening night for weeks. He has been a part of the Ice Castles for six years and believes in the magic it brings to families and children.

“Coming here becomes a family tradition,” Stone said. “Opening night is almost like a Black Friday—it’s mayhem! There is a buzz in the air you can feel; you go through town Main Street, Heber City, Midway, and you know when Ice Castles are open. Every restaurant is full, every gas station, and it's really exciting!”

