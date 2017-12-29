Man heckles Disney’s Trump robot with ‘lock him up’ chant

I protested @realDonaldTrump at the #hallofpresidents cuz I'll never get this close in real life probs. #lockhimup pic.twitter.com/jKOQShIdz8 — Earnest Gay Thoughts (@JayMalsky) December 27, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. — A New York man said Disney World security officers asked him to step outside after he repeatedly shouted “lock him up” during the Donald Trump portion of a Hall of Presidents show.

“They asked me to step outside with them and I was like ‘Yeah absolutely that makes sense.’,” said comedian/actor Jay Malsky in an interview with Theme Park University.

Malsky said Disney World’s security officers “could not have been more professional and courteous to me once they made sure I wasn’t a legitimate threat to anyone.”

He did not say whether or not he was asked to leave the park.

On his Twitter account, Malsky said he directed his protest at Disney World’s audio-animatronic version of Trump “cuz I’ll never get this close in real life probs.”

Disney unveiled its Trump robot on December 18 as part of a yearlong refurbishment of its Hall of Presidents. The attraction was reopened to guests on December 19.