Hearts 4 Paws: Daisy and Baby

Meet Daisy and Baby, a bonded pair of Teacup Long Haired Chihuahua sisters.

They're six and seven years old and are so close that they must be adopted together.

Both are spayed, microchipped and current on their vaccinations and the adoption price for the pair is $300.

They love to just relax and would love to just curl up and be someone's lap companion. Both are great with cats, kids, and other dogs, but would best be in a home with an older family. They are kennel trained and housebroken.

This is the last week for any donations to be sent in for the end of the year tax write-off. All donations go to cover expenses like dental, spays, neuters and other emergency medical costs these animals may need.

For more information, to adopt, or donate, visit www.hearts4paws.org