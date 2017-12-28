Why you shouldn’t set New Year’s resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's almost a New Year and that means New Year's Resolutions. Or does it?

Denise Druce, fitness expert and life coach, claims that there's a different way people should go about the New Year.

Instead of setting resolutions, set intentions. The word resolution has a way of seeming harsh and like you're beating yourself up like you're intentionally bringing the past into the future.

When you set intentions instead, Denise claims you're choosing to be present and start every day with a clean slate and have intentions toward achievable goals.

Denise also claims that it's helpful to focus on words as well, such as "grateful" or "present" and intending to live each day by that word. This can be seen also in Denise's 30 Day New Year's Challenge that includes motivational quotes, a daily meditation, and other daily goals.

If you're interested in more of Denise, you can find more life and health advice, as well as her 30-day challenge, at www.denisedruce.com