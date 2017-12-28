Utah Adventure: First Day Hikes at Utah State Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah State Parks is kicking off 2018 with another installment of their Annual First Day hikes on New Year's Day.

This year, they are hosting hikes at four different state parks: Antelope Island State Park, Dead Horse Point State Park, Great Salt Lake State Park and Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum.

Each hike offers a different adventure at different times throughout the day, so see below for detailed information on each hike!

Get excited about the Full Moon Hike along the Silver Sands Beach Trail at Great Salt Lake State Park. The sun will set at 5:11 p.m. followed by the full moon rising at 5:12 p.m. Come see the Great Salt Lake like you never have before. All participants should check temperature and weather conditions before heading out and wear the appropriate gear. If the weather is severe, participants should plan on checking individual park websites and Facebook pages for notice of cancellation before heading out. Remember to wear appropriate shoes, and bring plenty of water and snacks. Regular park entrance fees apply.

Antelope Island State Park:

Meet up at 2 pm at the Lakeside Trailhead in White Rock Bay. The difficulty is easy to moderate and is a total 2.5-mile hike. Here you`ll find stunning views of the Great Salt Lake and its wildlife. You could see roaming bison, pronghorn deer, raptors, and more!

For more information contact Park Naturalist Charity Owens at charityowens@utah.gov.

Dead Horse Point State Park:

Meet at the Dead Horse Point State Park Visitor Center at 9 am. On this extraordinary hike along the Bighorn Overlook Trail, you`ll see beautiful views of massive sandstone cliffs rising 2,000 feet from the Colorado River below. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome on this hike - as long as they are kept on a leash.

Great Salt Lake State Park:

Join us for this full moon hike! The sun will set over the Great Salt Lake at 5:11 pm and the full moon will rise over the mountains at 5:12 pm at the start of this unique and beautiful hike along the Silver Sands Beach Trail. You must be on time, though, to enjoy the full experience! Meet up at the Visitor Center parking lot at 5 pm. The sun will be down, so dress appropriately.

Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum:

Join museum Curator Carl Aldrich at 1 pm for a hike down the bumpy trail to Utah Statehood. This easy hike will take you to historic sites around Fillmore, the first capital of Utah, and includes a guided tour of the Territorial Statehouse Museum. Along the way, you'll discuss why it took almost 50 years for Utah to become a state while territories all around us were quickly realizing that dream, the role Filmore played in the process. Everyone is invited to return to the Territorial Statehouse in their finest apparel the following Saturday evening as they celebrate the 122 anniversary of Utah's statehood with a pioneer dance. Meet at the museum's flagpole.

For more information, visit www.stateparks.utah.gov