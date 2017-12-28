× Two in custody after suspects lead police on chase from Ogden to Brigham City

NORTHERN UTAH — Two suspects are in custody Thursday night after a police pursuit that began in Ogden and ended in Brigham City, and police disabled the vehicle with spike strips.

Lt. Clint Christensen of Ogden PD said things began around 7:45 p.m. Thursday when an officer spotted a wanted man named Jesse Lopez in the area of 9th Street and Wall Avenue.

Police called for backup and then initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect fled.

Lopez was driving a woman’s car, and that woman was in the passenger seat. However, she called police to report her car was stolen, which police said was an attempt to throw officers off the pair’s trail.

The pair fled onto northbound I-15, and the pursuit continued into Box Elder County.

Officers eventually put down spike strips, which disabled the vehicle’s tires. Lopez drove into Brigham City and ultimately abandoned the car near 700 North and 400 East and fled on foot.

Lopez was caught and taken into custody, and officers deployed a Taser during his arrest. Police say Lopez is a wanted felon and was one of several suspects involved in a traffic stop that led to the theft of a police vehicle in Tremonton earlier this month.

Police say the man’s passenger, Alicia Johnson, had heroin on her person when the arrest occurred.

Both Johnson and Lopez were booked into the Weber County Jail.

Two Ogden police cruisers sustained damage from the spike strips.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the chase.