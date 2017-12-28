Recipe: Green Goddess Soup and Pita Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After all the amazing sweets and treats that come along with the holiday season, afterward, you may need a little reset.

Lisa Danielson of Veggie Lisa is here to show us a healthy but incredibly delicious Green Goddess Soup with some pita bread that will have you feeling healthy and brand new.

Check out the recipes below!

Green Goddess Soup

Ingredients

2 TBSP olive oil

2 clove garlic, minced

3-4 medium leeks, green parts trimmed and discarded, white parts washed well and chopped

4 medium zucchini, ends trimmed and chopped (about 4 cups total)

1.5 teaspoon salt (adjust as needed)

1 teaspoon pepper

2 cups veggie broth (I like to use Better than Bullion seasoned vegetable)

4 tablespoons fresh basil

4 cups fresh spinach

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil and add the garlic, leeks, and zucchini. Stir in the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, 3-4 minutes until the leeks have softened. Add the broth, cover, and cook, stirring every once in a while, until the zucchini is super tender about 10 minutes. Add in basil and spinach and stir until wilted. Allow to cool for up to 20 minutes Transfer the mixture to a blender (can be made in batches) until the soup is pureed. Serve with toasted pita bread on the side (I like to use Josephs Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Pita Bread(found at Wal Mart)

Pita Bread

Cut 1 pita bread into 8 slices. Place on cookie sheet. Brush with a bit of olive oil and season ( I like to use Trader Joe`s Everyday Seasoning). Bake at 375 for 5 mins. Flip then cook for 5 more mins.

For more of Lisa's recipes and healthy tips, visit www.veggielisa.com