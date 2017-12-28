Recipe: Green Goddess Soup and Pita Bread

After all the amazing sweets and treats that come along with the holiday season, afterward, you may need a little reset.
Lisa Danielson of Veggie Lisa is here to show us a healthy but incredibly delicious Green Goddess Soup with some pita bread that will have you feeling healthy and brand new.
Check out the recipes below!
Green Goddess Soup
Ingredients
- 2 TBSP olive oil
- 2 clove garlic, minced
- 3-4 medium leeks, green parts trimmed and discarded, white parts washed well and chopped
- 4 medium zucchini, ends trimmed and chopped (about 4 cups total)
- 1.5 teaspoon salt (adjust as needed)
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups veggie broth (I like to use Better than Bullion seasoned vegetable)
- 4 tablespoons fresh basil
- 4 cups fresh spinach
- In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil and add the garlic, leeks, and zucchini. Stir in the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, 3-4 minutes until the leeks have softened.
- Add the broth, cover, and cook, stirring every once in a while, until the zucchini is super tender about 10 minutes. Add in basil and spinach and stir until wilted. Allow to cool for up to 20 minutes
- Transfer the mixture to a blender (can be made in batches) until the soup is pureed. Serve with toasted pita bread on the side (I like to use Josephs Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Pita Bread(found at Wal Mart)
Pita Bread
- Cut 1 pita bread into 8 slices. Place on cookie sheet. Brush with a bit of olive oil and season ( I like to use Trader Joe`s Everyday Seasoning). Bake at 375 for 5 mins. Flip then cook for 5 more mins.
For more of Lisa's recipes and healthy tips, visit www.veggielisa.com