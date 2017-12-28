× Police looking for suspect after two cars crash into Midvale home

MIDVALE, Utah — Police have captured one suspect and they’re looking for another after two cars crashed into the garage of a Midvale home Wednesday night.

A Unified Police spokesman said two minors were driving north on Monroe St. when they veered off the road and struck the garage of a home on Columbia Dr. shortly before 11 o’clock.

“Speed was definitely a factor. Whether they were racing or not, I don’t know at this point,” said Lt. Ken Malone, Unified Police Department.

According to Malone, both drivers then fled the scene on foot.

The drivers could face charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. The driver who was captured suffered minor cuts and bruises, and no other injuries were reported.

“There’s no indication of [driving under the influence] right now and the vehicles are not stolen,” Malone said.