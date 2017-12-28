Mini Lobster Rolls

The following is sponsored by Harmons.
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp mayonnaise
3 Tbsp minced celery
1 Tbsp minced fresh chives
1 Tbsp grapeseed oil
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp prepared horseradish
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 lb lobster tails, shelled, cooked and coarsely chopped
24 mini soft dinner rolls
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup celery leaves or crushed potato chips
Instructions:
In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, celery, chives, oil, lemon juice, and horseradish. Season with salt and pepper. Add lobster and fold to coat.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a small serrated knife, make a 1/2"-deep cut across the top of each dinner roll and gently pry open roll with your fingers to create a mini New England-style hot dog bun. Lightly brush inside of rolls with butter; place on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast until light golden, about 8 minutes. Let cool slightly.
Divide lobster mixture among rolls, pressing into cut across top; garnish with celery leaves or crushed potato chips.