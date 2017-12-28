× Investigators reveal cause of fatal Christmas Eve fire in Ivins

IVINS, Utah — Fire investigators said the cause of a house fire that resulted in the death of an Ivins woman on Christmas Eve was “electrical in nature,” St. George News reports.

Todd Hohbein, an inspector and fire investigator for the State of Utah, told St. George News the fire started in one of the home’s rear bedrooms.

“It appears there was an electrical fault or failure in the bedroom where the victim resided – one that had nothing to do with Christmas or holiday lighting,” Hohbein said.

Firefighters responded to a home on West 100 North just before 7 p.m. Sunday, and they learned an elderly, bedridden woman was trapped in a rear bedroom. The woman’s daughter had attempted to rescue her, but was unsuccessful.

