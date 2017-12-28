Crab Cakes with Red Pepper Sauce

The following is sponsored by Harmons.

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

Cakes



1 lb crab, picked clean to remove shells

1/3 cup egg beaters

1 tsp stone ground mustard

1 1/2 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 lemon, zested

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dried parsley

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 cup dried breadcrumbs, divided

Red Pepper Sauce

4 oz roasted red bell peppers, drained

¾ cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp white vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp honey

Instructions:

Place ½ cup breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl. Set aside.

To make the cakes, in a bowl, combine the crab, egg beaters, mustard, Old Bay, lemon zest, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, cayenne pepper and remaining ½ cup breadcrumbs.

To make the sauce, in a mini processor, combine the bell peppers, mayonnaise, vinegar, salt and honey and puree until smooth. Add to the crab cake mixture and fold to combine.

Firmly roll into 2 oz balls. Coat the balls in the reserved breadcrumbs. Using the palm of the hand, softly push each cake to flatten slightly.

In a frying pan over medium-high heat, add the oil. Add 4-6 crab cakes, avoid overcrowding, and cook until golden brown on the first side, about 5 minutes. Turn over and cook on the second side until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate before serving. Repeat with remaining cakes.