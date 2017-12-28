Celebrate Service: Cancer Nurse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Normally, you wouldn't consider a cancer diagnosis a blessing in disguise, but for cancer nurse Rachel Barclay, it really was.

At the young age of just 16 years old, Rachel Barclay was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and spent years being treated at Primary Children's Hospital.

Now, at the age of 23, Rachel is back at Primary Children's Hospital, but this time she's the nurse treating cancer patients, knowing exactly what her patients are going through because she was in their spot not too long ago.

Rachel also now works aside Rebecca, who was her nurse while she was being treated for her cancer not long ago.

Watch the video above for more about Rachel's story.