12 dead, four ‘fighting for their lives’ after apartment fire in New York City

Over 160 #FDNY members are operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave #Bronx pic.twitter.com/wjN9mMqCHU — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

(CNN) — At least 12 people, including a child, were killed in a fire Thursday night at an apartment building in the Bronx, one of New York City’s boroughs, officials said.

PIX 11 reports about 170 firefighters responded to a five-story apartment building at 2363 Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street. The fire began at 7 p.m. ET and quickly became a five-alarm fire.

The fire was brought under control about two hours later.

FDNY stated on twitter that people were killed on various floors of the building and that the victims range in ages from 1 to over 50. In addition to the 12 who were killed, four other victims are “fighting for their lives” according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called it the “worst fire tragedy in this city in at least a quarter century.”

Commissioner Nigro stated via Twitter: “This tragedy is, without question, historic in its magnitude. Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.