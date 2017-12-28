× Alabama certifies Jones’ win over Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama on Thursday certified Democrat Doug Jones’ victory over Republican Roy Moore in this month’s special Senate election.

Moore had refused to concede in the wake of the election result.

On Wednesday, he filed an election complaint alleging voter fraud may have occurred, calling for a delay in the certification of the results that declared Jones officially the winner and asked for “a new special election.”

Alabama Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick, however, denied Moore’s attempt Thursday afternoon.