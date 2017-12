× USGS reports 2.6-magnitude earthquake outside Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The US Geological Survey reports a 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit about 13 miles northwest of Cedar City Utah Wednesday afternoon.

The USGS states the quake hit at 21:52 UTC, which is 2:52 p.m. MDT.

The quake was located 22 kilometers, about 13 miles, northwest of Cedar City.

Earthquakes under 3.5-magnitude do not generally cause damage or injury.