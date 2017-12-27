Police question woman involved in alleged ‘Giving Train’ scam in Tooele

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah -- A woman in Tooele was questioned by police Wednesday after she allegedly defrauded some good Samaritans participating in a "Giving Train" this holiday season.

One of those donors-turned-victim spoke to Fox 13 news Tuesday, saying he spent hundreds of dollars to provide Christmas for a woman and two boys in need, only to later learn it was all a scam.

Wednesday, Whitney Valpando was detained and questioned by police before being released. Police say charges will likely be filed against the woman, and if charges are filed she will be taken into custody at that time.

While Valpando declined to speak to Fox 13 News on camera, a man who said he is the father of her child spoke about the issue.

"There's still a lot of good in this county," Patrick Lemongello said. "There's a lot left here. There's so many good people here. I've had support from a ton of people here. But what she did to those people is not right, and it shouldn't be done, ever—should never, ever be done to anybody."