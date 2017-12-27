× Perry Police looking for woman suspected in home invasion

PERRY, Utah — Perry Police and others from surrounding agencies are looking for a woman suspected of entering a family’s home and pointing a gun at the homeowner.

A representative for the Perry Police Department said the homeowner went into his bedroom Tuesday and saw a woman he didn’t know in the closet. Police said the homeowner told his family to hide, and he attempted to lock the woman in the bedroom. But the suspect threatened to shoot him through the door, so he backed off, police said.

A black 2014 Ford F-150 with Utah license plate D069 UK was stolen from the same neighborhood shortly after the incident, according to police.

Perry Police Chief Ryan Arbon told FOX 13 no one was hurt, there was no sign of forced entry and it isn’t clear if anything was stolen from the home.

The suspect was described as a white female, wearing a dark-colored coat and white, black and gray leggings.