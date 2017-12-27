× Man making homemade fireworks sets off explosion in Richmond

RICHMOND, Utah — A man was injured Tuesday when he set off an explosion while making fireworks at his Richmond home.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Derek Parkinson was taken to a hospital with injuries to his arm and face.

Deputies responded to Parkinson’s home around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an explosion.

“Parkinson was in his garage mixing black powder for homemade fireworks. Due to an unknown reason, there was an explosion,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Fire investigators also discovered a leaking propane tank at the home. The home’s other residents were evacuated for the night as deputies investigated the scene and a hazmat crew cleaned up the area.

“Residents may have heard a secondary explosion around 2 a.m. when bomb crews set off a controlled explosion to destroy the remaining firework materials,” the statement said.