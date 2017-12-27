End of year financial tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union has a few important reminders for the end of the year.

EVALUATE GOALS

Did you make financial goals at the beginning of the year? Now is the time to take a look at them and see how you did. If you didn`t quite accomplish them, that`s okay. Re-work them, if necessary, and get ready for next year.

CHARITABLE DONATIONS

Did you make charitable donations throughout the year? Start collecting this information before tax time. Remember, there are some exceptions when it comes to charitable giving. You can find what does and does not qualify HERE.

CONTRIBUTE TO RETIREMENT

If you haven`t hit your retirement cap yet, consider adding a little bit more money to your retirement fund. In 2017, for a Traditional/Roth Employer sponsored 401K, you can contribute up to $18,000 per year. If you are over 50, you can contribute an additional $6,000. For both Traditional and Roth IRA plans, you can contribute up to $5,500 with additional $1,000 catch-up contribution if you are over 50.

KEEP PAYING DOWN DEBT

Wouldn`t it be great to start the new year with as little debt as possible? Focus on your higher interest rate debt first, as this will save you more money in the long run.

GATHER TAX DOCUMENTS

Tax season will be here before you know it, so start getting ready now. Start setting aside all important documents that you may need from the past year.

Get more information here.