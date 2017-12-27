Doctor discusses steps to ensure you can breathe safe indoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the air is unhealthy outdoors, the warnings drive you indoors where the air should be cleaner: but often it's not.

Dr. Denitza Blagev with Intermountain Medical Center says indoor air depends on two crucial decisions:

1. Don't burn wood and/or smoke indoors.

2. Run a furnace or air cleaner with a good HEPA filter.

HEPA stands for High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance, which is measured by MERV, or Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value. When you buy a filter for your furnace or stand alone cleaner, it should have a MERV between 13 and 16.