× Power outage affecting customers, UTA service in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Hundreds Rocky Mountain Power customers in Utah County are without power Tuesday morning.

According to RMP, the outage is affecting 1,843 customers in the 84003 and 84043 ZIP codes.

Utah Transit Authority also reported the outage affected FrontRunner train service in American Fork, with delays of three to five minutes. UTA reported power was restored to American Fork Station and ticketing kiosks are working as of 8:47 a.m.

The was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and RMP’s website states the cause is unknown. Repair crews have been notified.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.