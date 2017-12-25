All the fun to be had outdoors this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter doesn't have to be a time to be bundled up and stay inside. There's a suprising amount of fun that can be had throughout the Utah winter season.

Sydnie Furton from Weber Pathways has first-hand knowledge of how much fun can be had on the pathways of the Wasatch Mountains.

All along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, you can find people mountain biking, running, snowshoeing, ice climbing and even doing winter yoga.

If you're interested in getting outdoors this winter for any of these activities but don't want to go at it alone, there are tons of different groups that meet up and that you are able to get involved with.

Weber Pathways helps to build, maintain and protect the trains of Weber Pathways so if you're interested in getting involved in the organization or in any outdoor groups, visit www.weberpathways.org