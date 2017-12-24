Wanted with Scott McKane: Package thieves, a purse snatcher and other suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's first case, Bountiful Police are looking for help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera. Tipsters should call 801-298-6000 and reference case # 2017-003920.

Another package theft has Lone Peak Police looking for public assistance. The thief struck at eight homes, two of which captured video of the suspect and the vehicle. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Lone Peak Police. Their non-emergency number is 801-756-9800.

In Draper, police are looking for a suspect who stole a purse and then a car. The thief first took the purse, then used the keys inside to steal the victim's car. Anyone with information should call Draper PD. Their non-emergency number is 801-576-6300.

Police in Lehi are on the lookout for three suspects who stole around $6,000 in merchandise from the Outlets at Traverse Mountain on November 25. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Det. Colqui at Lehi City PD via 385-201-1005.

Police are also looking for a suspect in a credit card fraud case who was caught on camera in West Valley City at a Wal-Mart. Anyone who recognizes him should call West Valley City PD at 801-840-4000.