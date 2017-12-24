Safe Xmas gives LGBTQ Mormons in Utah a place to feel welcome for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas is a time for family and togetherness, but some members of our community have no place to go simply because of who they are. That's where Safe Xmas steps in.

Bobbee Mooremon was just a teenager when her family found out she was gay and Trans.

"I was 17. They kicked me out and disowned me, and so I was homeless," Mooremon said.

The experience left her feeling suicidal, desperate and alone. That's the reason why Jerilyn Pool started Safe Xmas.

"Sometimes people are just so uncomfortable being alone at home and feeling so much rejection that they just want a place to spend time," Pool said.

It's a place in Provo where people who are Mormon and LGBTQ can come and spend the holidays.

"The whole thing is about finding community and finding people who have the same experiences as you do, so being able to sit around a table and talk with people who really truly understand is really powerful," Pool said.

"We can be our full self and know that's going to be supported and celebrated," Mooremon said.

A community where everyone is encouraged to be their true, authentic selves.

"It gives us hope that we can go on a little longer," Mooremon said.

A place where everyone is welcome.

"I just want anyone who feels like they have no place to go to come spend Christmas with me," Pool said.

