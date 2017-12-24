× Historical St. George building set ablaze, police searching for suspect

ST. GEORGE – After a historic southern Utah building was set ablaze Saturday evening, authorities are still looking for answers.

According to St. George News, crews responded to the fire around 8:43 p.m. at Barbers of Green Gate located at 76 W. Tabernacle Street.

“When we got there and investigated, you could smell diesel or kerosene and you could actually see where they had soaked the side of the building and some of the fallen leafs around the building, and then set it on fire,” said Battalion Chief Robert Hooper with the St. George Fire Department

St. George News reports authorities are working hard at piecing together the incident from surveillance footage, however, they are calling on the public to help them find the culprit.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference No. 17P031628.

