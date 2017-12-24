Firefighters rescue gifts from burning home as family of 7 displaced in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A family of seven was displaced in Clinton Saturday night after a heating lamp in the garage caught on fire and the blaze spread to the home.

Chief Dave Olsen with the Clinton Fire Department said the fire broke out around 11:14 p.m. in the area of 1100 West and 2400 North.

Olsen said a heating lamp in the garage caught on fire, and the blaze quickly spread to the interior of the home. Fire crews from Clinton responded along with crews from North Davis, Syracuse and Riverdale.

A family of seven made it safely out of the home, though the family dog was killed in the blaze. Firefighters said the heat lamp in the garage was being used to keep the dog warm.

Firefighters were able to rescue several wrapped gifts from inside the home.

The damage to the home is estimated at $250,000.

The American Red Cross of Utah is assisting the family displaced by the fire.