3 Questions with Bob Evans: Santa Claus on the ‘Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight is Christmas Eve, and children all over the world are anticipating the arrival of the big man in red.

He’s known as Saint Nick, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas and Santa Claus. He and the reindeer are somewhere over the Atlantic right now.

So we persuaded him to drop by the Fox 13 Studios earlier this week, when he wasn't quite so rushed, to answer 3 Questions.

1- What constitutes naughty and nice?

2- Is this the most wonderful time of the year for you?

3- Did you ever have discipline problems with the elves?

See the video below for the extended interview with Santa Claus.