Police: 9-year-old shot in shoulder as children played with guns in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A 9-year-old boy was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital Saturday after he suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder as he and another boy were playing with guns.

Von Steenblik, Assistant Chief with the Centerville Police Department, said a 9-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were playing with guns in the area of 1180 North 225 West in Centerville.

Police say the 13-year-old accidentally shot the 9-year-old in the shoulder, but specific details about what happened or where the boys obtained the firearm were not immediately available.

The incident occurred at 6:43 p.m., police stated.

The 9-year-old was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital. Steenblik said he was in “stable” condition.

