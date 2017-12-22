Would you shave your head for charity?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In an effort to raise money to buy blankets for the homeless this Christmas season, Kassing Andrew's Advertising decided to do something drastic.

The company set a goal to get $500 in donations to go toward buying blankets for the homeless, and in celebration, Jason Kassing himself decided to shave his head.

Not only is he shaving his head, but he's letting Brooke and Brittany do it for him. Check out the video above to watch

