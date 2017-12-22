× Utah man sentenced in West Jordan attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY – A judge has sentenced a man convicted of attempted murder Friday.

Joseph Granados will serve three years to life in prison for attempted murder, one to 15 years for possession of a weapon by a restricted person and up to five years for criminal mischief. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Joseph Granados led police on a high-speed chase across the Salt Lake Valley back on June 6, 2016.

That same day, police said Granados fired several shots at a West Jordan home, hitting a man in the neck.

The victim survived.

A judge found Granados guilty of attempted murder back on Oct. 20, 2017.